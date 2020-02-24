Although the Mt. Juliet Police Department has installed just one of its scheduled 37 “Guardian Shield” license plate reader cameras, the system has already helped to capture 10 drivers.
MJPD Capt. Tyler Chandler said the license plate reader is only at one location in Mt. Juliet, at the intersection of Lebanon and North Greenhill roads.
“This is our test location,” Chandler said. “There are no other systems installed yet. Installation for the full roll-out should be near the end of March. We’ve been testing the system since August.”
The license plate reader has helped police find stolen vehicles and stolen license plates. It will not be used to catch drivers exceeding the speed limit or going through a red light.
The most recent suspect arrested with the help of the license plate reader is Old Hickory resident Glen Adams, 47. He was involved in a high-speed chase with Mt. Juliet police that ended when Adams crashed the SUV into the side of a home on Central Pike near Pleasant Grove Road.
After the license plate reader alerted police, they saw the car on North Mt. Juliet Road, where the chase began. According to Chandler, Adams lost control of the SUV and crashed into a home. There were no people in the residence when the crash happened.
A gas line ruptured due to the crash and was turned off, according to police.
“Pursuits are a dynamic situation, and our officers are guided by policy,” Chandler said. “If it is a serious enough crime, officers can initiate a pursuit. However, throughout the duration of the pursuit, many factors continue to be evaluated on the decision to continue or not continue a pursuit.”
Adams was charged with theft of property, driving under the influence (third offense), evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving (second offense), driving on a revoked driver’s license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.