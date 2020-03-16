Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.