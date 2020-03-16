First of two parts
How busy has Jake Hoot been since he won Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice” in December?
Well, “The Voice” champ has about lost his voice.
Hoot, 31, the only contestant to win “The Voice” as a one-chair turn-around winner, estimates he’s done upwards of 70 to 100 interviews since that unbelievable night. He describes the change in his life today compared to a year ago as a 180-degree difference.
“It’s a complete lifestyle difference,” said the singer-songwriter, whose parents live in Smith County. “It’s like going into Walmart where nobody knows you to where now they are waiting outside the door to meet me and ask for my autograph.”
But he’s not complaining. He’s more than grateful to be pursuing something he loves.
By the way, in case you didn’t know, Hoot did not audition for “The Voice.” They found him.
“They discovered me singing bath tunes to my daughter (Macy) on Instagram. I still have a hard time believing it’s true. I was in complete shock,” said Hoot, who has been songwriting up a storm since winning the nationally televised singing contest.
“Right now, I’m mostly fixed on writing, and I’ve got a new single coming probably at the end of March or early April. I’ve been writing a lot with a number of different people. In the last month I’ve probably co-written about 15 songs.
“My voice is shot right now, but I do love performing but I also love it when I write something and somebody connects with the song.”
That would be the case with his self-composed song, “Better Off Without You,” which peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
The traveling child
The country singer, who also loves opera, was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, and grew up in the Lone Star State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and the Dominican Republic with eight siblings and a mom and dad who were missionaries to the Caribbean.
Describing his childhood, he said, “I was just very blessed by God growing up with such a big family that put God first. My parents are very Christ-centered and very family-centered.”
While pursuing his music dreams, Hoot continues to keep his day job as an account executive for Cookeville radio station WGSQ.
“The ‘Country Giant’ reaches into 49 counties. I work all over Middle Tennessee from Nashville to Knoxville, all over the place,” he said of his day gig.
David Downs, aka “Freaky Dave,” a deejay and program director of WGSQ sister station 98.5 Kiss FM, has worked with Hoot for six years.
“I still remember when Jake begged me to come out one night to a club here in Cookeville and watch him play. I pretty much thought, ‘OK, just another guy who thinks he can sing, but he’s my friend, so I’m gonna go out.’ The first time I heard him sing my jaw was on the floor. It makes me smile to know that the rest of the world, especially the rest of this country, is getting to see and hear what many of us in the Upper Cumberland have known for a while,” Downs said.
“Jake is humble. That’s the biggest adjective everybody uses to describe him. He has the best heart. He’s a good man. I never worked with anybody in radio that works harder than he does. Even if he’s not getting paid, he puts 120 percent of effort in it.”
‘Having electricity 24/7 was incredible’
While Hoot spent most of his formative years in the Dominican Republic, his family lived in Smith County a year in 1997 while his parents were fundraising. Hoot would return several summers to attend music schools at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Carthage and at a music school in Kingsport where he learned to read shaped notes and sing four-part harmony.
When he came back permanently, it was quite a culture shock.
“Just the fact of having electricity 24/7 was incredible. Everything was so accessible. Back in the Dominican Republic we had to push our van every time we drove it. Now it’s so easy to just go to a gas station and get gas and pick up a Snickers bar.”
In 2009, before starting college, he worked two to three months in the zinc mines in Gordonsville.
“A family gave me a vehicle and the transmission was broken. I was trying to earn money to fix that car and put back some to put myself through college. I was a go-fer more than anything. I took some wiring down to strip the copper out of it. I ran a bulldozer that throws rock into the crusher and watered the road in summertime because it was dusty,” he recalled.
Before walking on to the football team at Tennessee Tech, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound tackle almost joined the Cumberland University squad.
“That was the first school I visited. I met Coach Dewayne Alexander and thought super-super high of the coach and how he ran his program but there was something about Tech that drew me there.”
Tennessee Tech sports information coordinator Thomas Corhern interviewed Hoot in December and noted that had Hoot not played football for the Golden Eagles, he might never have been onstage competing on “The Voice.”
Hoot told Corhern, “It was a couple of my teammates who convinced me to go play open mic nights at The Backdoor Playhouse here. … So, I started going over there and playing. I listened to a video of it the other day and it was atrocious. I don't know how anyone would want to listen to me sing, but I started playing there and it just progressed. That's where it all started — at The Backdoor Playhouse.”
Besides winning “The Voice,” another highlight of his budding career was performing on the “Grand Ole Opry” in early February How great was that?
“Absolutely magical,” Hoot said. “It was everything you would think it would be plus about a thousand times better. I got invited to come back on April 4.”
