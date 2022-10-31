The Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Lions Club’s annual nut sale fundraiser is scheduled to begin next week, with the main attraction of the sale being just-harvested Georgia pecans. 

The greatest variety of products will be in front of Mt. Juliet’s Lowe’s store where Lions will be selling on the weekends. If the shipment arrives as expected, Lions will begin in-person sales on Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13. Local businesses are partnering with the Lions, and will be getting their supplies as soon as they can be distributed.

