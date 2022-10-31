The Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Lions Club’s annual nut sale fundraiser is scheduled to begin next week, with the main attraction of the sale being just-harvested Georgia pecans.
The greatest variety of products will be in front of Mt. Juliet’s Lowe’s store where Lions will be selling on the weekends. If the shipment arrives as expected, Lions will begin in-person sales on Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13. Local businesses are partnering with the Lions, and will be getting their supplies as soon as they can be distributed.
All products are in 1-pound bags. Fresh mammoth pecan halves as well as bags of pieces are available. Varieties include roasted/salted, honey roasted, pralines, amaretto chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate and white chocolate covered, jumbo cashews, English walnuts an deluxe mixed nuts.
Pecan items are $13 or two for $25. Other nuts and raisins will still be $10.
Other outlets which will have the nuts for sales are Larry’s Barber Shop on Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet City Hall, Aqua Bella, A Barking Lot, Calabria Pizza, CedarStone Bank, City Limits Barber Shop, Corky Cross State Farm Insurance, First Freedom Banks (Providence and Lebanon Road), Franklin Eye Care, Houston’s Meat and Produce, LA Seafood Market, Masters Barber College, Mt. Juliet Animal Clinic, MJ Family Dental, Mt. Juliet Pharmacy, Mt. Juliet Taekwondo, O’Reilly Auto Parts (Lebanon Road), The Paper Mill restaurant, Shawn Hunter Nationwide Insurance, South Beach, Stylemasters, Studio FX Salon and Spa, Truist Bank on Lebanon Road, U.S. Community Credit Union, and Wilson Bank & Trust (N. Mt. Juliet Road and Lebanon Road).
The funds raised help the local Lions Club to provide glasses and hearing aids for qualified needy residents, assist with Leader Dog training for service dogs, participate in international efforts to eradicate childhood diseases, assist in diabetes awareness programs, disaster relief, and support of Middle Tennessee Lions Sight Service which provides surgeries at Vanderbilt.