It’s the “little red library that could” and it’s now official on West Division Street at Mt. Juliet’s Eagle Park.
The shiny, red little library is a replica of a British phone booth and it had its official ribbon cutting this month.
Vivian Gill, 7, was the first visitor. Mt. Juliet Kiwanis Club past president Taylor Johnson, the mother of 7-year-old twin girls, led the effort to get the little library.
Gill was all giggles as she shuffled through the library’s “stacks” to pick out a new book. Johnson said she wanted to make sure local children had access to books.
Eagle Park is a small city-sponsored gathering spot that is the trailhead for Town Center Trail greenway. It was established in 2017 by Eagle Scout John Forth.
“I was sitting with my grandmother and she told me she made a Little Library at one point,” said Johnson. “I thought it would be cool to implement one on behalf of the Kiwanis Club.”
She said she met with city officials last year to see if it was OK if she made one at Eagle Park. Johnson presented some sketches to the club.
Johnson said her grandmother gave her a book on Little Libraries. In the back was a picture of a phone booth that she thought would be a great vehicle from which to present books at Eagle Park.
“It had such a Mayberry feel and I decided that was what I wanted to do, or nothing else!” Johnson said.