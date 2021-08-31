Joseph's Storehouse in Lebanon -
LEBANON - Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry has formed a local Community Advisory Council to provide the Ministry with their professional expertise; their diverse knowledge of constituent perspectives; their connections to local resources, colleagues, or peers; their philanthropic support; their religious affiliation or other forms of needed assistance.
The Council will meet through out the year and have consistent electronic communication for the release of information and member feedback.
It is the desire of Joseph’s Storehouse to gather as much information as possible to assure that the Ministry is growing in knowledge to help feed those in need.
Joseph’s Storehouse began in 1999 with an emphasis on feeding the elderly, disabled and single parents.
Members of the Community Advisory Council include, front from left: Larry Hubbard, Tommy Bryan, Marsha Thorne, Donna Barry, Ronnie Kelly and Tony Bates.
Standing from left: John McMillin, Jeff Lasater, John Grant, Pastor Jonathan Richerson, Mark Easterly, Sandy Hubbard, Benny Nolen and Pastor Jim Kubic.
That focus has changed over time to include anyone who is hungry and in need of food.
The Ministry works with organizations such as United Way, Feed America First, Feed the Children, Operation Blessing and is a Partner Agency of Second Harvest Food Bank.
Joseph's Storehouse is also a distributor of USDA food.
Applications to receive food can be found on their website at www.loaejosephsstorehouse.org or at 1960 SE Tater Peeler Road in Lebanon, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:30 am-11:30 am.
The regular food distribution days are the last Saturday of each month and the Thursday prior at the same times (except November & December for the holidays).
The Ministry can be contacted by phone at (615) 453-5777.