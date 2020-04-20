Government bodies throughout Wilson County have moved to electronic access and online to conduct business following Gov. Bill Lee’s guidance on public meetings.
The Lebanon Planning Commission held its March meeting online through the city’s Facebook page.
Commissioners, developers and city personnel joined the meeting from their own devices. Questions were allowed to be submitted before or during the meeting and all votes were conducted via roll call.
The Lebanon City Council held its April 7 meeting through a video conferencing system.
Councilor Tick Bryan advised Councilor Joey Carmack on his video lighting and a few others fiddled with adjustments, including Councilor Chris Crowell, who momentarily lost his visual.
Similar to the planning commission meeting, all voting was done via roll call.
Mt. Juliet commissioners held their first regular meeting since the governor’s order on Monday via Zoom. All votes were taken by roll call.
Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty said residents could send comments and public hearing comments to sluckett@mtjuliet-tn.gov. Citizens should include their name and physical mailing address.
The comments will be entered into the meeting’s official minutes prior to the vote to accept the minutes at the next meeting on April 27.
The Mt. Juliet City Commission held a special meeting on March 23.
Commissioners sat with more space between them than usual in attempt to abide by the CDC’s guidance of six feet of separation.
Watertown Mayor Michael Jennings said he would continue to research ways to conduct the city council’s meeting April 21.
“We can now do this electronically, but we are not currently set up to do that,” Jennings said. “We will see what we can do.”
The Wilson County steering, minutes and budget committees held meetings through a phone conference April 9 with few issues.
Wilson County meetings, including committee and commission meetings, will continue to be broadcast through Wilson County Television, which is available on Facebook and YouTube.
Under Lee’s Executive Order 16, government bodies can meet electronically as long as make “reasonable efforts” to provide electronic access to the public.