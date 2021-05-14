The 2021 Friendship Christian School Valedictorian is Logan Thompson, who has been a student at the school since the third grade.
Thompson topped the charts with a 4.53 GPA in the graduating class of 48. He’s lived in Lebanon his entire life. Thompson returned last Thursday from a mission trip to Sneedville where his team cleaned water tanks.
He said he plans to attend the University of Alabama and pursue a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and later an MBA.
Thompson said he hopes to work for a major technology firm like Amazon or Oracle Corporation, in software management or business administration.
Thompson served as class secretary for three years and was a member of the National Honor Society. This year he was president of the Student Council, where he had been a member for the past four years. Not only was Logan active in student government, but he was a member of the varsity tennis team since eighth grade.
“I love photography as well,” he said.
Several of his photos have won ribbons at the Wilson County Fair.
The past two years, he served as editor of the school yearbook and this school year he was the yearbook advisor.
“I participated in Youth Leadership Wilson,” he said. “I’ve been able to volunteer through service projects with Friendship.”
COVID-19’s impact on his senior year is unprecedented.
“If the past year of living in a pandemic has taught our senior class anything, it is how to persevere,” he said. “We’ve persevered by staying in school, planning new or modified events, and taking the time to care about one another. Has this year been more stressful because of COVID? Sure, but we’ve persevered beyond that and we look forward to walking across that stage at graduation on May 16.”
A special person for Thompson from FCS is the late Cathy Carey.
“She taught me the importance of staying positive in even the most adverse situations,” said Thompson. “Whether it be academics, student government, sports, or just life, her lessons of positivity have stuck with me through it all.”
As he prepares to leave FCS, he passed along some advice for the younger students.
“It may sound cliché, but the best advice I have for underclassmen is to take advantage of the time you have in high school,” he said. “Now, don’t ever quit working hard and studying hard for what you want to achieve, but don’t watch your high school years go by from the sidelines either. ”