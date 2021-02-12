Weather Alert

...Patchy Freezing Drizzle, Freezing Fog Through the Morning... Scattered freezing drizzle and freezing fog continue across portions of Middle TN. Temperatures range from the low 30s to mid 20s. Untreated surfaces, such as sidewalks and some roadways, may experience a light glazing of ice. On the Cumberland Plateau, freezing fog may become dense, adding to the concern for slick conditions. Exercise caution when traveling, especially on untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. As temperatures rise above freezing by late morning, conditions are expected to improve.