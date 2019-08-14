Longtime Wilson County Schools bus driver David Wright died Tuesday.
Wright retired last November after 50 years of serving the district as a bus driver. He was inducted into the Tennessee School Bus Driver Hall of Fame in 2017, the same year he was named State Bus Driver of the Year. He said health issues led to his retirement.
Wright also worked with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department for 37 years as a reserve deputy (securing Sonic on West Main Street on Friday and Saturday nights for 17 years), along with Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp., Sadler Funeral Home and many more throughout the community.
He started driving Wilson County Schools sports teams in 1969. Throughout the hundreds, maybe thousands, of sporting trips and school bus routes, Wright was involved in three accidents - none were his fault.
