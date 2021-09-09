Love’s Way Church has secured land for a new facility after church leaders said the congregation has outgrown its current facility and hopes to expand its reach.
The church purchased 21 acres of land at 1315 Murfreesboro Rd. in Lebanon near Southside Elementary School. It plans to build a full-service campus that will alleviate growth issues at its current facility at 310 Coles Ferry Pike, as well as offer training and development programs.
Love’s Way Pastor Johan McGregor, who joined the church in 2014, said the church has grown since then to around 300 people.
“God has just been blessing, people have been coming and lives have been transformed. We’ve actually outgrown this facility,” McGregor said.
Plans for the new campus include a 1,200-seat auditorium, international Bible training center for students, 24-hour prayer center and an institute for evangelism.
McGregor said the facility would be devoted to meeting the increasing needs of the interdenominational church.
“The plan is to build a beautiful facility that will house everybody and, hopefully, more coming in and just have different things available,” he said.
The church plans to launch a fundraising effort soon. Church leaders have met with contractors and architects to determine the cost of the project, but McGregor estimated it to be in the millions of dollars.
Love’s Way will hold its Lebanon Awakening Tent Revival from Sept. 12-17 at site of the future campus. McGregor said the church held its first tent revival at the site last year following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was more open. It felt more inviting, so people came and flooded the tent. It was a tremendous success,” he said. “It just brought a freedom and release for people who were locked down for so long. It was a tremendous blessing that we decided, Lord willing, we’ll do this annually.”
Scheduled speakers for the Lebanon Awakening Tent Revival include McGregor and his son, Andrew McGregor, Casey Doss and Chris Estrada.
Bob and Peggy Evans founded Love’s Way’s in 2005 and the first service was held with 20 people in attendance. Love’s Way supports one of the founders’ largest community initiative, Joseph’s Storehouse, the largest food pantry in Wilson County.
McGregor said the church would continue to execute its mission of staying between the covers of the Bible.
“Don’t preach opinions or politics or anything like that, just preach the word. That’s what we kind of stress,” he said. “We aim and strive to share the love of God with everybody no matter who comes through the doors.”