Improved school safety is key to the list of goals from the Lebanon Special School District for 2023, district director Brian Hutto said.
Hutto said the district is discussing ways to share Gov. Bill Lee’s safety plan for families, which is a newly resource to help parents prepare and engage in their student’s school safety plan.
The safety plan, a joint effort of the Tennessee departments of Education, Safety and Homeland Security and Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, includes tips for Tennessee parents, including: using the SafeTN app to report suspicious or concerning activity at the child’s school; familiarizing themselves with school leadership and opportunities to be present at school functions; keeping an eye out for warning signs and learn how to address student concerns, such as bullying; and knowing how to access mental health resources in the community.
Other safety measures include conducting annual school-based safety assessments and providing secure vestibules in place and continuing safety procedures for the entrance into each building.
“Safety is always our number one priority - every day, at every school,” Hutto. “Parents need to know that we are doing everything we can to keep their children safe while they are with us. We greatly appreciate the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department for providing SRO’s for all of our schools.”
In academic achievement, Hutto said he is hoping to maintain the district’s status as a Level 5 district, continue a focus on English Language Arts and provide an additional focus on math, math interventions, and new adoption of math curriculum.
“LSSD has a long history of academic success,” Hutto said. “While COVID caused disruptions to teaching and learning for a couple of years, we are back on track and excited about our scores for the 2021-2022 school year. As a district, our goal is to continue closing the gap for students who were most impacted while challenging all students to grow and reach their potential.”
In addition, referrals for school based Centerstone and STARS counseling services; district personnel for classroom support and a partnership with Vanderbilt Tennessee Tiered Support Services, are also listed as goals for the district for the coming year.
“Children are always impacted by the world around them,” Hutto said. “The children of LSSD are no different. Because of this, the need for social, emotional, and mental health support is at an all-time high. We are constantly assessing student needs and working with our people to help all children feel safe, heard, and seen. By doing so, we can help them develop healthy social competencies.”