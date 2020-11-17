All Lebanon Special School District students will be on an A/B class rotation starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, Director of Schools Scott Benson wrote in a letter to parents Monday night.
Benson attributed to decision to “the current upward trend in COVID-19 cases.”
“At this time, our spread rate monitoring indicates that our best course of action should be conversion from the traditional model to the hybrid/blended model in which students will be on an A/B schedule.”
Students will continue with traditional class model this week.
Benson wrote that “although it is difficult to predict an exact return date, we plan to remain in the hybrid/blended model until at least Monday, Jan. 11, with the hope of returning to our traditional schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 12.”
In an A/B rotation model, students will be assigned a couple of days each week to report to the school building. The model reduces the number of students in the building each day.
During the hybrid/blended model, SACC will continue to operate with a limited schedule that will allow for separation of A/B students from each other with both a daily program and an after-school program. SACC information will be posted on the website and pushed out on the Remind App later this week.
LSSD will offer a feeding schedule for students which will allow for meal pick-up. More information will be posted on the LSSD website at lssd.org.
Effective immediately, all athletic events will be postponed. Benson said the district has already been in conversation with Wilson County Schools about opportunities to reschedule.
“We will continue to monitor the ever changing COVID-19 data and unpredictable circumstances to make decisions based on the safety and wellbeing of our families, students, and staff,” Benson said. “Please keep in mind that a change in one of the three scenarios does not impact those in the LSSD Virtual Academy.”