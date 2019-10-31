Lebanon’s next school received a formal kickoff Wednesday as Lebanon Special School District leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the future elementary school.
Jones Brummett Elementary School, located at 1530 Hartmann Dr., is expected to open in August of 2021, and is named after two longtime staples of the school district.
“I really think you’d be hard pressed to find two people who have, basically, committed their lives to a school district,” Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson said.
Benson said naming the school after influential educators in the city follows in the footsteps of Winfree Bryant Middle School and Byars Dowdy Elementary School.
“I was very pleased when the committee decided to follow in that tradition in honoring both Steve Jones and Andy Brummett for their unparalleled commitment to the Lebanon Special School District,” Benson said.
Jones has been a board member since 1988 and has served as board chairman since 1992. He began his leadership role with approximately 1,800 students. Now there are almost 4,000 students.
The number of schools has more than doubled as well in that time. Jones Brummett will be the seventh school in the district, up from three when he started.
“When (Benson) called me and told me what they were wanting to name it, I didn’t know what to say,” Jones said. “I enjoy the school district. I love it. I really do. I’ve been here 31 years. That’s a long, long time. We’ve done all of this new construction and all of this kind of stuff with no tax increase.”
Brummett began his teaching career in LSSD in 1973 at the former Highland Heights Elementary School. He became principal of Walter J. Baird in 1982.
In 1989, he became superintendent and led the system in that position until 2005. In 2008, he began his tenure as a school board member.
“I always tried to take care of my employees, but I really tried to take care of my kids. That’s what I’ve pushed onto Scott, and (Jones) was a godsend to me as a school board chairman,” Brummett said.
The district purchased the 57-acre property in 2015 for $1.5 million, and authorized $50 million in bonds last year for the elementary school, as well as a middle school.
The 119,000-square-foot school is set to include classroom space for 800 students, with the possibility of adding classrooms for an additional 200 students.