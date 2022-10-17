Sam Houston Elementary kindergarten teacher Jenni Mason has been selected to be a member of the 2022-2023 Educator Advisory Council by the Governor’s Early Literature Foundation.
Because only 35% of Tennessee third graders able to read proficiently, the foundation’s Educator Advisory Council serves as a consulting body for its early literacy initiatives, including its statewide K-3 Home Library program that mailed books to more than 160,000 students and teachers last summer.
The council is made up of 28 educators from across Tennessee. More than 60 educators applied for the position, according to a press release from the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation. The 28 educators represent 19 school districts and three charter schools.
Mason said she has been “reading to children every day for the last 27 years. Reading aloud is my favorite part of each day. Reading aloud to children fosters imagination, encourages creativity, builds vocabulary and provides enjoyment. I am so excited to help place high quality, age-appropriate books into the hands of Tennessee students and teachers.”
The primary responsibility of the EAC is to select the books that students and teachers statewide will be mailed through the foundation’s K-3 Home Library program next summer.
Mason’s team will choose books for rising first grade Tennessee students.
“I will assist in creating resources for students, families and educators as well. I believe that choosing the right books for children can spark the beginnings of a lifelong enthusiasm for reading,” she said.
Lebanon Special School District Director of Teaching and Learning Pam Sampson said that Mason “continues to exhibit a joy for teaching. Her joy is passed on to her students and they in turn develop a love of learning. She is an excellent teacher who is always willing to share her knowledge with others.
Sam Houston principal Beth Allison that Mason has been a teacher for more than 25 years.