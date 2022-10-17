Sam Houston Elementary kindergarten teacher Jenni Mason has been selected to be a member of the 2022-2023 Educator Advisory Council by the Governor’s Early Literature Foundation.

Because only 35% of Tennessee third graders able to read proficiently, the foundation’s Educator Advisory Council serves as a consulting body for its early literacy initiatives, including its statewide K-3 Home Library program that mailed books to more than 160,000 students and teachers last summer.