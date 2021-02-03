Becky Siever, who has been the principal at Byars Dowdy Elementary School for the last six years, will be the first principal when Jones Brummett Elementary opens later this year.
Siever has 22 years of experience in education with 13 of those as a school administrator. She is a graduate of Lincoln University in Missouri and received her master’s degree in education from Trevecca University.
“It is such a great honor to be chosen to lead Jones Brummett,” Siever said. “I look forward to opening the doors and building community for the teachers, students, and families who will be a part of making our school a wonderful place for children to learn.”
“Becky is an outstanding servant leader with a gift for building a strong school culture,” Lebanon Special School District Director Scott Benson said. “She also has a proven track record of high expectations for teaching and learning.”