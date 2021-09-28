The Lebanon Special School District has been recognized as a “Reading 360 Model District” for its promising early literacy work.
LSSD has been selected as Tennessee Model Foundational Skills Implementation District grant awardees for implementing the Tennessee Foundational Skills Curriculum Supplement over the 2020-21 school year.
The guidelines of the grant require LSSD to submit videos to capture skills lessons and sounds first activities, teacher (collaborative planning sessions), and coaching feedback sessions, LSSD Director of Teaching and Learning Pam Sampson said.
“We will also submit sample artifacts used by our district to implement our high-quality literacy curriculum,” she said. “Samples of these items will be published on the Best for All Central website sponsored by the State Department of Education.”
LSSD will receive a grant award of $300,000 to support its ongoing implementation of foundational literacy skills as well as help the department collect model instructional videos.
“There are three main areas of spending, including an instructional coach for kindergarten through second-grade teachers to support teachers in implementing the foundational skills curriculum, guide the grant process and lead professional development,” Sampson said. “(In addition, we will hire) a professional videographer and (purchase) additional high-quality foundational skills materials and supplies.”
These grants are funded through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.
The supplement builds off the work of Reading 360, a comprehensive statewide literacy initiative to provide optional grants and resources to help more Tennessee students develop strong reading skills.
“Lebanon Special School District is super excited to engage with the Tennessee Department of Education and The Early Literacy Network to provide additional supports for our teachers and students in the implantation of the foundational skills of literacy in our district,” said Scott Benson, Director of Schools, Lebanon Special School District. “Being named a Model District is a true testament to the hard work of our teachers and instructional staff. We can’t wait to see the impact this partnership will have on our students.”