Lebanon Special School District Instructional Coordinator and Pre-K Director Dr. Penny Thompson has been named one of the nine finalists for the Tennessee Supervisor of the Year award.

Thompson, who has been in education since 1982, said, “I am grateful to receive the honor of Supervisor of the Year State Finalist. I work with many dedicated administrators, leaders, and educators working diligently in schools every day to ensure the best possible education for students. For me, this honor represents the collective work of us all working collaboratively together for our students.”