Lebanon Special School District Instructional Coordinator and Pre-K Director Dr. Penny Thompson has been named one of the nine finalists for the Tennessee Supervisor of the Year award.
Thompson, who has been in education since 1982, said, “I am grateful to receive the honor of Supervisor of the Year State Finalist. I work with many dedicated administrators, leaders, and educators working diligently in schools every day to ensure the best possible education for students. For me, this honor represents the collective work of us all working collaboratively together for our students.”
Thompson said she has “been afforded the opportunity to work and collaborate with LSSD administrators on several grants and initiatives to provide quality materials and professional learning for teachers that support student learning.”
Her responsibilities include directing the district’s Pre-K program which serves 180 children; working with literacy instruction, curriculum, and assessment; providing high quality textbooks and resources for teachers and students; university liaison for student placements; and Early Grades Coordinator.
She said her professional philosophy is that “every child deserves high-quality education regardless of their background, and the beginning of a child’s educational career begins with reading and writing proficiency. My goals include helping ensure all students in our district have access to high quality materials for literacy and other content areas.”
She noted that she is “very goal-oriented and these goals have helped me to focus my energy, resources, and drive toward supporting our district.”
LSSD Director Brian Hutto said, “(she) embodies our mission and works tirelessly to support our teachers. She is an asset to our community and very deserving of this acknowledgement.”
Thompson began in education teaching first grade in Texas. She worked at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy before joining the LSSD in 1991. She was named the Byars Dowdy Teacher of the Year and LSSD Grades K-5 Teacher of the Year.
She served as Byars Dowdy assistant principal in 2001 and moved to the district’s central office in 2004, when she accepted her current position. Thompson received her Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Literacy Studies in 2013.
She earned a Master of Arts in Supervision and Administration. and an Educational Specialist Degree in administration and supervision during that time.
Thompson also has been an adjunct professor at Cumberland University since 2009.
Since earning her Ph.D. in literacy studies, she said, she has “shared reading and writing instructional strategies” and served on several (Tennessee Department of Education) advisory boards such as the Early Literacy Advisory Task Force, the Commissioners Early Literacy Council, and currently on the Reading 360 Literacy Advisory Council.
The Tennessee Supervisor of the Year winner will be announced at the Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year Celebration this fall.