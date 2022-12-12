Lebanon Special School District Instructional Coordinator and Pre-K Director Dr. Penny Thompson has been named the Tennessee Supervisor of the Year.
Thompson, who has been in education since 1982, said, “It’s a privilege to work with excellent educators who strive to provide students with the best education possible and prepare them for their educational future and lifelong career.”
Thompson directs the district’s Pre-K program; coordinates literacy instruction, curriculum, textbook quality, resources for teachers and students; and works as a university liaison for student placements.
“Dr. Thompson is an invaluable asset to LSSD and the community of Lebanon,” LSSD Director Brian Hutto said. “We are thrilled that her many contributions in supporting student success, educator effectiveness, and family engagement are being celebrated.”
Thompson said her professional philosophy is that “every child deserves high-quality education regardless of their background, and the beginning of a child’s educational career begins with reading and writing proficiency.”
Thompson began in education as a first grade teacher in Texas. She worked at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy before joining LSSD in 1991. She has been named Byars Dowdy Teacher of the Year and LSSD Grades K-5 Teacher of the Year.
She served as Byars Dowdy assistant principal in 2001 and moved to the district’s central office in 2004, when she accepted her current position.
Thompson has been an adjunct professor at Cumberland University since 2009 and is a member of the MTSU Advisory Committee.
She has earned a Master of Arts in Supervision and Administration degree, an Educational Specialist Degree in administration and supervision, and a Ph.D. in Literacy Studies.
She said she has shared reading and writing instructional strategies and served on several Tennessee Department of Education advisory boards.
“It is my privilege and passion to be a leader in a district and school community committed to excellence in teaching and learning which inspires and empowers all children,” Thompson said.