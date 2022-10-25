Lebanon Special School District teachers, principals and school counselors have shared an initiative that was designed to teach students that “Words Matter.”
The principal lesson was to invite students to take part in an activity that explained words from Level 1 words to Level 5 words.
Level 1 words are “sweet and kind and really make others feel special and good about themselves,” according to a letter that was sent to parents.
Level 2 words are “just fine to use when speaking to others. These words build up and don’t tear down.”
Level 3 words “can sometimes be hurtful. They may make others feel bad about themselves or make them feel others don’t like them.”
Level 4 words are “usually said in anger. They make be cuss words or labels that are meant to be mean. These words may be unintentionally cruel or may erupt from frustration or rage.”
Level 5 words are some students are never to say. They are “threatening words. When these words are spoken or gestures made to represent these words, they express harm to others and should never be spoke at school, even if they are intended as a joke.”
Parents were encouraged to help students recognize the words and what affect they can have on people. The letter said that parents should “praise them for the use of 1 and 2 level words. And monitor video games and social media which often use Level 4 or 5 words.”
Jones Brummett Elementary School teacher Amanda Walden said, “Hearing what the students are carrying emotionally is heartbreaking. It is a real reminder of what they need beyond academics when they come to school. They need love.”
Elysia Stover, with Coles Ferry Elementary School said that the “presentation was very powerful and eye opening. It made us all, adults and children, really stop and think about the words we use. Since the presentation, when there have been issues among students, they have been able to reflect and assign numbers to the words they were using when it wasn’t a good choice. And they fix it. I think it had made a big impact on my fifth graders. Thankfully, we have had fewer incidents of Level 4 words since we did ‘Words Matter.’ ”