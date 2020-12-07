Sam Houston kindergarten teacher Jenni Mason is one of 31 virtual teachers within the Lebanon Special School District who teaches the students through an online platform.
There are 20 full-time and 11 part-time Virtual Academy teachers with the LSSD. About 480 kindergarten through 8th grade students, of the district’s more than 4,000 students, are attending school through the Virtual Academy.
“The purpose of the LSSD Virtual Academy is to provide additional support for families due to concerns related to COVID-19,” according to Julie Beasley, Instructional Coordinator and Director of the Virtual Academy. “The Virtual Academy (offers) an alternative track for learning to limit student contact and minimize exposure with other students and staff during school.”
With 39 kindergartners learning virtually, Mason, who teaches 19 students, said she volunteered for the job last spring. Sarah Netherland, with Coles Ferry Elementary, is the other virtual kindergarten teacher. She teaches the remaining 20 kindergarten students.
Mason said she was not sure that teaching the students virtually would work.
“First of all, they’re young,” she said. “The attention span is very short. But I was proved wrong. Last year, with the coronavirus, it was just different. Now, I have the support of all of the parents.”
She said that in order for the students to be included in the Virtual Academy, the parents had to agree to be a learning coach.
A learning coach helps provide academic support, motivation, as well as guidance, throughout the school year, Beasley said. They also ensure student is up to date on assignments and coursework and communicate regularly with teachers.
“It makes a lot of difference when a parent is there,” she noted. “And it’s working.”
Mason noted that at the beginning of the year, when she met with the parents, she told them “I would do my very, very best to do virtual like I would do a regular class. We do all of the curriculum that is required, and we do pretty much everything I would do in a regular classroom.”
Among the classes the students take are math, language arts and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).
“Basically, it’s the same thing (as in-school learning), but we’re just virtual,” she added.
The STEM lessons she teaches, include making a fence to contain a Creepy Carrot, shoes for Johnny Appleseed and more. For Veterans Day, she had the students make a flag. The tallest pole with the flag was the “winner,” even though it is not noted that way.
In addition to making the items, they will have to read the instructions and solve the problem as part of the lessons.
Every week, parents pick up a packet of items that will be used in the next week’s lessons.
In order to see the students’ progress, she said she does a lot of teacher observation. The students use dry erase boards to write their answers. There is also a window of time in which Mason gives testing every week, she said.
“I meet with the individually for a few minutes every week,” she said of the students.
All of the students have computers that were provided by the LSSD, she noted. The platform the students use allows them to click on one link and they’re in the classroom.
“I feel like (the students) are having a good time,” Mason said. “It’s very different, but I feel like everyone is happy. They’re learning and they’re having a good time.”
The younger children have adapted to virtual learning easier than other students, she said.
“They don’t really know any different because it’s kindergarten,” Mason said. “I really try to make all of my lessons engaging. We’re up moving and dancing and then we sit down and do something hands on. Then, we’ll take another break, and we’ll move again. When I notice that everyone is getting a little wiggly on the screen, we’ll stop, get up and do a little movement.”
Even though parents have tried for years to limit a child’s screen time, Mason said that she tries to make the lessons engaging, so it is “different than a regular computer game.”
Student work expectations in the Virtual Academy are at the same level or higher than in the traditional school setting, Beasley said.
“Students will be expected to be engaged with online and offline activities for learning between 4-6 hours per day, as mandated by the State Department,” Beasley said. “The hours of learning will correspond to the hours of a regular school day.”
Students are considered absent from the Virtual Academy for that day if they fail to connect to learning sessions with the teacher at the designated time,” she said. If a child is sick or unable to attend a live session, the Learning Coach will need to communicate with the teacher prior to the session.
Mason said she volunteered to teach virtually because it was “it could be something interesting, and a challenge and I’m always up for a challenge.”