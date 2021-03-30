One of the county’s leading horticulture experts will have an expanded role with the University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension office in Wilson County after he was tapped to lead the office.
Lucas Holman is the new director of the university’s extension office in Wilson County and takes over following Ruth Correll’s retirement last year.
“Ruth Correll set the bar really high for the next person coming in. She was a phenomenal person to work for the past three years, and I’m fortunate I got to work alongside her,” Holman said.
Holman said he would continue his role as lead horticulturist, but would expand his oversight over the entire office.
“It’s just kind of changing my role in the county of how I’m serving citizens just a little bit,” Holman said. “The director role will be a bit more of just trying to help guide some of the programs of the county. I don’t really consider it a boss because most everybody in the office does a great job already.”
Holman said his interest in agriculture formed when he was young while he was around family.
“I actually grew up in the greenhouse industry. My aunt and uncle own a large wholesale greenhouse in Rockwood. I kind of developed a love of plants through that,” said Holman, who received a degree in agriculture from Tennessee Tech University in 2007. “I just stuck with agriculture. I found my passion in life and stuck with it.”
Holman said one of his primary goals for the office is to increase its visibility throughout the county.
“We’ve kind of lost track of what Extension does. Extension was huge years ago when everybody was farming. We understand what Extension did for the community,” said Holman, who said the office’s diverse staff would be able to serve the needs of most Wilson County residents. “Now that more people are moving to more subdivision-type homes, we’ve kind of lost track of what Extension does.”
Holman said the pandemic has sparked some increased interest in services offered by the office, which are all free to county residents. He said an area of noticeable increased interest is gardening.
“They gave it a term called ‘pandemic gardening.’ I think ‘pandemic gardening’ is going to roll over into 2021, and I think looking at some of the empty bare shelves in some of the seed-type stores is showing that it’s going to continue on,” he said.
For more information on services offered by the University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension office in Wilson County, go to wilson.tennessee.edu or call (615) 444-9584.