When Lucy Nelson sets her mind to something — even something as challenging as defying the odds and becoming the first female firefighter in Lebanon’s history — have no doubt that change is ahead.
Nelson was just a teenager when she set her sights on that career goal.
“I actually tried to get hired when I was 19,” she recalled, chuckling. “If I had actually gotten hired then, I’d be ready to retire now.”
Instead, her journey took a more circuitous route, with her first joining the National Guard, getting married and beginning a family. At 25, when her marriage ended and her daughter was 3, Nelson began working as a dispatcher for the Lebanon Police Department. Three years later, she got a call that changed her future.
“My mom, who retired after working for the city for 38 years, called me and said, ‘I know you want to be a firefighter; someone is on the radio and said they want to hire a female,’ ” recalled Nelson, who will reach her 15th anniversary with the department this week. “Well, I knew there would be nobody to watch my daughter for 24-hour shifts, but my mom said, ‘If this is something you want to do, I’ll watch her.’ So, I went to the test and was hired.”
Nelson’s first day with the fire department was Feb. 4, 2008. Last July, Nelson was promoted to Lebanon Fire Department Lieutenant. She is the department’s first female officer and one of two female firefighters in the department, Fire Chief Jason Baird said.
“I call her a trendsetter,” said Chris Dowell, who retired as Lebanon Fire Chief last year. “When we opened the door for Lucy to come in — and by that, I mean she kicked in the door — she paved the way for the female firefighters who have followed.”
It was in no way an easy journey.
“It’s very labor intensive, very family intrusive and very difficult at times to balance the two,” said Baird, a 34-year veteran of the fire department who was Nelson’s first supervisor in 2008 and who became fire chief upon Dowell’s retirement. “When you become a firefighter, you learn it’s more than just a career; it’s a complete lifestyle change and that can be difficult. It was already challenging for her because she had a daughter.”
Dowell said that last year Nelson showed leadership as the driver of one of the department’s engines.
“She mastered that and moved on up,” Dowell said. “She fought for another promotion a couple of cycles through. She didn’t get it at first, but didn’t pout about it, didn’t cry about it. She made the most of her opportunities to get better to excel in the role of lieutenant. I knew she could do it.
“One of the things that has made me so proud of Lucy is she did not want two standards — for the men to have one and the females to have another. Even now she feels the same way.”
Dowell said that Nelson worked to control the physical challenges.
“I would not say Lucy was an athlete when she came to us, but she had the heart of a lioness,” he recalled. “It was big enough that she was not going to be denied a job with the fire department because of her physical ability; she wouldn’t let that get in her way. She ran a lot and came up and trained with some of the guys. She did several things to get ready for the test for the fire department. That test is tough. I’d been there 17 years and it would be tough for me to go through it.
“I went to Lucy and said, ‘You’re about to change the culture of the fire department.’ Her words to me were, ‘Don’t change anything. I like it. I’ve talked to the guys on the radio back and forth and sometimes they can be a little rough around the edges but so can I.’ She fit right in.”
Her fierce determination to make the lifestyle of the job work has been inspired by many things.
“My main reason to start this career was my daughter Addison, who is 20 now,” said Nelson. “I wanted her to know no matter where you start in life, you can do better. I was trying to prove something to myself, too, and to everyone who felt I couldn’t do anything. When I was married, I was really overweight and I’m sure he thought I’d never be able to do it. I wanted to prove to my daughter that she could do anything. I have an 11-year-old son, Drennon, now, too, and want them to be proud of me and themselves.
“The longer I’ve been in the fire service, the more I’ve realized I just really enjoy the job because I like to take care of people and enjoy serving,” she said. “It’s the best job ever. I always get to be the hero and it’s an honor to be able to take care of so many people in the town I grew up in. When I was young, I’d also get real excited when the fire trucks went by, so maybe it was something in my soul.”