Wilson County Road Commission employee Steve Lynch has announced his retirement after 33 years with the agency.
“The thing I always told the road board is ‘It wasn’t Steve Lynch. It was the God I serve.’ When I had troubles and needed an answer, I prayed. The Lord would put something in my mind and it’d work every time,” Lynch said.
Lynch, a lifelong Wilson County resident, began his career in 1987 as an equipment operator and added duties as an administrative assistant six years later. He served as interim road superintendent twice — in 1994 and 2015.
Lynch said he credits good mentors and road commission crews for his success and longtime career.
“I figured the guys done all the work and they deserved the glory, not Steve Lynch. They’re the ones that were out there on the road. I was out there from time to time,” Lynch said.
Wilson County Commissioner Sonja Robinson said she remembers her first day at the Wilson County Road Commission was Lynch’s birthday and said their 20-year working relationship was wonderful. Robinson highlighted some comments made by different people about Lynch and his leadership.
“I couldn’t write them all down because they all basically said the same thing,” she said. “One of them said, ‘He’s one of the most honest men I’ve ever known.’ A former commissioner said, ‘He’s a good, good man,’ and said he always helped the people.”
Lynch also praised his wife, Barbara, whom he married in 1980.
“There’s no telling how many times she’s been woke up, and I mean in one night maybe five or six times with the phone ringing. That’s fine because that’s my job, but it wasn’t her job,” said Lynch, who said she would sometimes join him on rides to check roads and hazardous situations. “I’d tell her let’s go take a ride and she’d jump in that vehicle just like it was her job, which it wasn’t, but she was riding with me.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto also praised Lynch’s career.
“Every road commission meeting we would have a prayer, and guaranteed we were going to call on Steve Lynch to say the prayer because we knew he was getting through with the way he talked to the Lord,” Hutto said. “Financially, we’re sound at the road commission. Steve Lynch had a lot to do with that. He took care of business.”