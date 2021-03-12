Madeline Smith is a recipient of the 2020 Wilson County Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award.
GVSA is an initiative from Volunteer Tennessee that recognizes outstanding volunteers from each of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
Madeline was nominated by Greg Armstrong. He describes Madeline as having a servant’s heart, strong leadership skills and dependable. Madeline has been involved with assembling food backpacks for the LSSD program, feeding the homeless in Nashville and serving individuals in Hancock County, the poorest county in Tennessee.
She also recently worked on a project to bring clean water to homes in East Tennessee and assembled Thanksgiving baskets for families in the Hancock County area.
Armstrong wrote on the nomination form: “She is bold and courageous enough to lead her peers yet humble enough to always lead by exemplifying service.”