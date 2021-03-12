Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. High around 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.