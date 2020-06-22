Damon Bates, the investment program manager at Wilson Bank & Trust Investment Services in Lebanon, was named one of Bank Investment Consultant magazine’s Top 30 Program Managers of 2020.
Bates is affiliated with the Financial Institutions Division of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.
“Our success is largely due to the great team we have built, and their dedication to providing high-quality service to our clients. I want to thank them for all of their contributions that helped make this honor possible,” Bates said.
Bates is one of nine investment program managers affiliated with Raymond James that made the list of 30, compiled annually by Bank Investment Consultant.
Bates joined Wilson Bank Investment Services in 2015 as a financial advisor and was promoted to branch manager in 2017. Bates manages a team of 19 investment professionals, including 11 financial advisors.
Assets under management at Wilson Bank Investment Services have grown by more than $300 million since 2017 under Bates’ leadership.