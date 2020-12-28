Main Street Media of Tennessee, a publisher of local print and digital media products in the Nashville area, is launching a new online daily newspaper.
Main Street Nashville, is scheduled to debut Monday, March 1, 2021, and will publish Monday-Friday to provide readers with local news and information about Nashville and its surrounding counties.
Main Street Media of Tennessee is an 8-year-old company that publishes 12 community newspapers (including the Wilson Post), 15 websites, social media pages, magazines, podcasts and live videos all with a hyper-local focus. Main Street Nashville will follow in this tradition by providing its readers with a comprehensive report of local news and information.
“We are very excited to be launching our new digital newspaper to serve the greater Nashville area,” said Dave Gould, owner of Main Street Media of Tennessee. “We believe there is a need for a focus on local news and we will provide our readers with quality journalism that helps them live better lives.”
Main Street Nashville will cover local government and politics, schools, high school, pro and college sports, regional news, business, community events, music, people and much more.
“Our suburban newspapers have grown significantly over the past eight years and we believe that is due to our intense focus on local news and information,” Gould said. “That will be what readers of Main Street Nashville can expect – local coverage.”
Main Street Media of Tennessee has been recognized for its strong journalism by the Tennessee Press Association. Main Street Media newspapers received 56 awards in the TPA’s 2020 Press Contest including first-place awards for news reporting, editorials, local features, sports coverage and more. Five times in the past five years Main Street Media of Tennessee newspapers have been named the best in the state in their respective circulation categories.
“We have built a very strong team of outstanding journalists who do an excellent job serving their local communities,” Gould said. “We will bring that same focus on high-quality journalism to Main Street Nashville.”
Subscriptions to Main Street Nashville will start at $10 per month. Subscribers will have full access to mainstreet-nashville.com that will be updated daily along with the Monday-Friday electronic edition that will be available at 5 a.m.
“Subscribers will get the best of both worlds,” Gould said. “Main Street Nashville will be a full website updated on a regular basis with the latest local news seven days a week. In addition, they will receive our Monday-Friday electronic newspaper. Many readers prefer a curated and well-edited package of news, which is exactly what the e-edition will be. Subscribers will be able to enjoy reading it on their mobile device or desktop if they choose.”
While the Main Street Nashville e-edition will have a traditional newspaper design there will be enhancements.
Interactive features will allow readers to adjust a story's text size, tap to watch videos, flip through photo galleries and more.
The company will hire 10-12 people initially to get the new publication off the ground.
For more information or for job inquiries, please contact Dave Gould at dgould@mainstreetmediatn.com.