Gallatin, TN – Experienced radio and marketing professional Chris Kulick has joined Main Street Media of Tennessee, as the New Business Development Sales Manager. Award winning and career radio broadcaster Devon O’Day has joined the New Business Development Sales Divisionas New Media Host.
Together, Kulick and O’Day will expand the distribution of the Main Street Media’s company in an innovative portal for local stories around the mid-state. Encompassing a podcast network, online social broadcasts, and brand stories, partnered with Main Street Media’s current digital platforms, Kulick and O’Day’s talents will intensify Main Street’s existing impact on their 12 weekly newspapers around the mid-state. Owned by Dave and Ellen Gould, Main Street Media focuses on relevant news and stories that impact readers where they live.
Kulick, who was voted one of Radio Ink’s 2018 Best Managers, has built an impressive reputation in radio and marketing while working in sales and promotions at 99.7 WTN, the Titans Radio Network, and 104.5 The Zone. Both 99.7 WTN and 104.5 The Zone became the number one billing stations in the market with Kulick’s influence. While at WSM, he created and monetized WSM Roadshow, Music City Mentors, Music for Kids, Route 650 Americana streaming station, and the Opry Radio streaming station. Additionally, he co-created Music City Sports Festival and the Peachtree Sports Festival in Atlanta, GA, both of which are focused on youth sports clinics.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with Dave Gould. From the day I met Dave, I felt a special chemistry that I believe will allow us to continue to grow Main Street Media’s vision, while allowing me to bring my unique skill set to the daily operations,” said Kulick. “I am grateful for the 18 cumulative years I spent with Gaylord Entertainment, Ryman Hospitality, and WSM. I would like to thank the CEO, Colin Reed, and all of the great people I met for treating me so well throughout the years. I wish them all the best.”
O’Day exited Nashville Today on WSM in February, a show that successfully intertwined country music with lifestyle, events, and guests with interviews and live performances daily. That same approach will expand in this new media position at Main Street Media.
“Media must do more to keep engagement with an audience. We have to give them what they can’t get anywhere else,” explains O’Day. “We need to work harder for our advertising clients caring that the message works. We need content that is unique and available visually and audibly in many formats. Main Street Media with Dave Gould and Chris Kulick is a place where vision is not only encouraged but applauded. I’m thrilled to join this incredible team to tell our hometown stories.”
As New Media Host for Main Street Radio Podcast Network and Main Street Today, a weekly social media show with stories of Middle Tennessee, O’Day will be sharing stories about Middle Tennessee while also offering advertisers something they can use on their own websites and social media. Her Brand Stories will go beyond the traditional ad to create interesting content with advertisers working hand in hand with print offerings.
As well as being a recognizable name in radio for eighteen years with Gerry House and the House Foundation, five for WSM and three with Mix929, she is an accomplished author for Thomas Nelson, Abingdon Press, and Guideposts. O’Day has been a writer on songs recorded by Trace Adkins, Lee Ann Womack, Hank Williams, Jr, a number one song for George Strait (The Big One with Gerry House) and many more. She has narrated over seventy audio books for Audible and voiced commercials and programs heard around the world on every major network. She has had her own brand coaching company for more than thirty years.
Chris Kulick may be reached ckulick@mainstreetmediatn.com. Devon O’Day’s contact information is doday@mainstreetmediatn.com.
ABOUT MAIN STREET MEDIA OF TENNESSEE
Main Street Media of Tennessee publishes 12 weekly newspapers, websites, magazines and social media pages throughout Middle Tennessee. Titles include The Murfreesboro Post, Wilson Post, Gallatin News, Hendersonville Standard, Robertson County Connection, Portland Sun, Cheatham County Exchange, Dickson Post, Main Street Clarksville, Main Street Nashville: East, Main Street Fairview, Fort Campbell Courier and Main Street Preps.
In 2018, Main Street Media of Tennessee earned 56 Tennessee Press Association awards including first-place awards for best public service journalism and best editorials. Two of its newspapers, the Gallatin News and Hendersonville Standard, took home General Excellence awards for best newspapers in the state in their respective circulation categories.
Main Street Media of Tennessee is headquartered in Gallatin, Tennessee. For more information, contact 615-452-4940 or email news@mainstreetmediatn.com.
For additional information:
Deborah Varallo 615.482.6444 (cell) or Deb@varallopr.com
Varallo Public Relations, Nashville