Police swarmed a house in Cheatham County on Christmas and arrested the man accused of fatally stabbing two victims, including a brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, outside of a Nashville bar days earlier.
Michael Mosley, 23, was found “hiding out” in an otherwise vacant Ashland City house on Petway Road, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Police from multiple agencies surrounded the house and took Mosley into custody.
Criminal-homicide warrants had been issued for Mosley in connection with the fatal stabbings of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday across from The Dogwood Bar at 1907 Division St. in Nashville. A third victim, whom police didn’t identify, is recovering from stab wounds to his arm and eye.
Mosley, who has a long rap sheet, was implicated by surveillance video, according to a Metro Nashville police news release. The release said the altercation began inside the bar when Mosley made unwanted advances toward a woman. That sparked a verbal dispute that turned physical when the parties left the bar.
Mosley had “many Cheatham ties,” according to the Cheatham sheriff’s Facebook page.
Clayton Beathard’s brother C.J. Beathard is a 49ers’ backup quarterback, a Franklin native and third-year pro out of Iowa, according to the team’s official website. The site’s biography of the NFL player refers to Clayton as Clay and says he also played quarterback, earning Tennesee’s “Mr. Football” honors for his division in 2014.
The victim’s grandfather is Bobby Beathard, a longtime general manager of the Washington Redskins and later the GM for the Los Angeles Chargers when the team was in San Diego. The victim’s father is accomplished country music songwriter Casey Beathard, who has penned hits for Billy Ray Cyrus and Kenny Chesney, the 49ers website says.
Clay was the youngest of three brothers. The middle brother, Tucker, was a standout baseball player who turned down a scholarship to Middle Tennessee State University and is now a country singer-songwriter, the 49ers site says. Growing up, the brothers formed a band that played at talent shows.
The Metro police news release said Mosley, who is currently in the Davidson County jail, has an extensive criminal history.
At the time of these homicides, Mosley was free on $5,000 bond for attacking a 37-year-old woman at the Wal-Mart store on Charlotte Pike in December 2018. The assault apparently resulted from an ongoing dispute.
Mosley was convicted of misdemeanor assault in March 2016 for squirting urine from a shampoo bottle on an employee at a Davidson County jail facility on Christmas Day 2015. He received a 6-month sentence.
Mosley was arrested on multiple counts of aggravated robbery on June 1, 2015, for the armed robberies, at gunpoint, of three persons on Edmondson Pike. He was convicted in February 2018 on two counts of robbery and received two concurrent six-year sentences.
Mosley was arrested on two counts of felony aggravated assault in May 2015 for stabbing a man and cutting a woman on Colt Drive. He was convicted of both counts in December 2017 and received concurrent three-and-a-half-year sentences.
Mosley was convicted of car theft and auto burglary in July 2015. He received a three-year sentence for auto theft and a one-year sentence for auto burglary.
Mosley was arrested for attempted aggravated burglary in 2014. He pleaded guilty to burglary the following year and received a one-year sentence.