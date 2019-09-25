Mt. Juliet Police officers arrested a Hermitage man last Saturday and charged him for riding on top of a car on I-40 last month.
Ronnie Sellars, 31, was arrested and charged with clinging to a vehicle after he was captured on video riding on the roof of a car on the highway in Mt. Juliet and Davidson counties.
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said police were made aware of the incident through several calls from onlookers as Sellars entered I-40 in Mt. Juliet.
He said the department was unable to catch Sellars after the calls, but alerted the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Metro Nashville.
Sellars’ bond was set at $1,000. Chandler said that there was a warrant issued for Amanda Miller, the driver of the car, for reckless endangerment.
Sellars was charged earlier in the month in Davidson County for three counts of disorderly conduct.