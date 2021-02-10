A Lebanon man was charged with DUI after he crashed into the Gen. Robert Hatton statue on the Lebanon Square last week.
Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy said the crash occurred last Thursday just before 9 p.m. when Thomas Burton, 41, of Lebanon, entered the Lebanon Square roundabout eastbound and wrecked a Chevy Tahoe into the Hatton statue.
Hardy said that the statue was not damaged.
“The vehicle was eastbound on West Main Street approaching the Square. It went on straight without applying brakes and hit the base of the General Hatton statue,” Hardy said. “The driver then was transported for treatment of minor injuries and, subsequently, charged with DUI.”
The centerpiece of town is not unfamiliar with auto collisions.
Dayton Hickenbottom, 25, of Spring Hill, was arrested in January by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after he allegedly crashed through the gate of the Hatton centerpiece after colliding with a Lebanon Police vehicle.
Billy Starnes, 31, of Florida, was charged with DUI, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, driving without a license and reckless endangerment last August following a chase that started at the intersection of East Baddour Parkway and East Main Street and ended on the Square.
Starnes struck two unoccupied vehicles and caused minor damage to the Law Office of Hugh Green building at one corner of the Square, according to a Lebanon Police incident report.
Jeremy Leneave, of Kentucky, was also charged with DUI and violation of implied consent law in 2015 after he drove through the Lebanon Square around 2 a.m., and damaged fencing and a light fixture. He narrowing missed hitting the Hatton statue.
At that time, the city was redesigning the Square, taking parking spaces from the middle of the Square around Hatton to the corners of the Square right outside of businesses, creating a roundabout traffic pattern.
Hardy said he doesn’t feel the Square’s redesign invites more traffic incidents because the basis of the traffic pattern has remained the same, as conversation about the section reignited on social media following the latest crash.
“As you enter the Square, you go right and it’s a yield-type proposition. You exit whichever roadway that you need to exit. Really, from a design standpoint, it really hasn’t wavered from the original,” Hardy said. “It’s just unfortunate. Not all cases have been DUI-related, but majority have been a reckless driving situation or DUI. I don’t think there’s anything inherently flawed about the design of the Square. It’s just people’s driving habits.”