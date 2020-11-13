Mt. Juliet Mayor-elect James Maness said he wants to increase interaction between city commissioners and their constituents as well as stabilize fire department funding.
Maness, who has served as the city’s vice mayor since April of 2011, won a two-man race to replace Ed Hagerty, who decided not to run for re-election after 10 years as mayor.
Maness, 43, received 12,847 votes. County commissioner Dan Walker received 5,217 votes. Maness’ swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23. The now-vacated District 2 seat will be filled by the board at a later date.
Maness said a priority is to try to make the board of commissioners “more intentional” with more meetings and workshops.
“There are people who represent their districts and need more feedback,” he said. “There’s no mystery to it.”
Maness said another goal is to take funding for the fire department off the political hot button.
“I want to kill politicizing emergency fire service,” he said.
As he takes over the helm of the city, Maness said he was “honored” the voters placed confidence in him.
“He (Hagerty) has big shoes to fill,” he told the Wilson Post. “I think the transition will be smooth. I will stay focused and move ahead intentionally.”
“It was time,” Hagerty said. “I think James will do great.”
Maness spoke about a recently adopted transportation plan for Mt. Juliet.
“The first goal is to move on these projects as quickly as possible and work with development to improve our transportation system to avoid costs falling on taxpayers. In areas where that is not an option, the city should do the work and assess the cost back to development when and if the area builds out,” Maness said. “The second goal is to see that our fire department is staffed at the right level for our growing city. The third goal is passing the parks plan and setting five and 10-year goals for parks and greenways.”
Maness and his wife, Tracy, have been married 22 years. They have two daughters, Katelyn 15, and Hailey, 14.
District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice and District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele won re-election for their seats. Art Giles, who was District 3 Commissioner for 16 years, lost to Scott Hefner.
“James is very level headed,” Justice said. “I look forward to working with him. I want to wake up in the mornings and know Mt. Juliet is even better.”
He also said the city is running well, but wants to help manage growth on the north side of town.
“Management is my number one priority, infrastructure,” he said.