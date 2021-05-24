Wilson County department leaders presented their “needs lists” to the Wilson County Budget Committee last week and additional personnel and increased salaries dominated the group’s requests for the upcoming fiscal year.
The department leaders’ needs assessment lists are presented annually as the commission prepares the fiscal year budget. The lists are considered during the budgeting process, but not guaranteed to be included in the final budget.
Wilson County Planning Director Tom Brashear and Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan pointed to the county’s continued growth as a main reason for the need for additional personnel within their departments.
Brashear noted the county collected 1,374 adequate facilities taxes in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, which climbed to 3,358 in the 2019-2020 fiscal year and the number reached about 2,250 as of April 1 this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“The lion share of those needs assessments has to do with trying to make sure that the positions in the building codes and zoning departments get a fair shot at the pay classification study,” Brashear said. “We’re extremely busy in both departments.”
Brashear said the planning department will undertake a land use plan project and county-wide drainage project, as well as other projects.
“We’ve been asked to look at several other items that represent quite bit of time and hours of processing. I don’t really have any way to address that without adding a position. I also happen to have staff members who have grown in their positions and ready to have some upward mobility,” Brasher said.
He said he proposes a deputy director planning position and hiring to fill in open positions after the move.
“The strategy there would be to promote from within the department for this new position,” he said.
Bryan proposed hiring eight additional patrol deputies.
“The main reason is it’s getting very difficult to answer the calls for service that we’re getting,” he said. “It’s going to enable us to add extra patrol deputies on each shift and answer these calls for service.”
Other positions Bryan proposed included a school resource officer for the new Jones Brummett Elementary School, an investigative detective and dispatcher.
Joey Cooper, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director, requested six personnel for its Lebanon zone.
“These personnel will actually be semi-floaters to fill any vacancies that we have in any of our stations, which we do on quite a regular basis, especially during this last year. Fortunately, we haven’t had to close any stations down,” Cooper said.
Cooper also requested six additional personnel for the Watertown zone outside of the Watertown city limits.
“Right now, basically, the only coverage there is the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department, and during the day you’re going to be lucky to get one or two people, if that,” he said.
Other departments that requested additional personnel include the Wilson County Drug Court, the Judicial Commission and Wilson County Assessor of Property.
The Wilson County Commission is expected to vote on the annual budget next month.