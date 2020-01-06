The Sherry’s Run Executive Board has announced Julie Miller-Wilson and Sarah Haston are the chairs for the 5th annual Mardi Gras at the Capitol to benefit Sherry’s Run.
Miller-Wilson and her husband, Glenn, are involved in the Wilson County community and are active supporters of several nonprofit organizations in the area.
Haston is the Economic Development Director for the City of Lebanon. She is president of the Kiwanis Club of Lebanon and serves on the board of directors for Wilson County CASA, Christmas For All and Leadership Wilson.
Mardi Gras at the Capitol will be Friday, Feb. 7 at the historic Capitol Theatre on the square in Lebanon. Doors will open that evening at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Table sponsorships are available at Body Kneads, Mo’Cara Southern Dining and the Sherry’s Run office or by calling (615) 449-880.