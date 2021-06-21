U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will serve as the keynote speaker for the Wilson County Republican Party’s Trump Day fundraiser Oct. 7.
Greene, the representative for Georgia’s 14th Congressional district, was stripped of her House of Representatives committee assignments earlier this year shortly after taking office for some public comments that some members of Congress described as racist and not based in fact.
“We reached out to her office and asked her if she was available and she was, so we’re having her. We think she’s a good representation of what the ‘cancel culture’ is trying to do to her and most Conservatives,” Wilson County GOP Chairman Brad Lytle said.
Lytle said he believed Greene’s experience and removal from committees would serve well for the Trump Day fundraiser, which Wilson County GOP leaders renamed from Reagan Day Dinner last year.