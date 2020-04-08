Southside Elementary School principal Wendell Marlowe has announced that he plans to retire at the end of the current school year.
Marlowe, who has taught in the Wilson County Schools system for 42 years, taught seventh- to ninth-grade math at the then Mt. Juliet Jr. High School. In addition, he coached football at the school for seven years.
After that school, he worked as an assistant principal at Lakeview Elementary School. He then became the principal at Lakeview Elementary, staying in that job for 22 years. He spent 10 years as principal at West Wilson Middle School and then moved to Southside, where he has been principal for two years.
Marlowe said he’d “been told by those who have gone before me that I would know when it was time to retire. Well, it’s time. I’ve been very fortunate to have been a part of a great school system. I’ve seen a lot of changes, most of them good, and we’ve experienced plenty of growing pains.”
He added, “I’ve witnessed the shift of how the general population values public school educator; from being very valued and respected to someone that has been reduced in importance. Actions at the federal, state and local level has produced increased expectations on building level teachers and administrators to the point that many are leaving the profession they love and fewer are willing to select teaching as a career.”
As a principal, he said he chose to allow his faculty and staff to “have an impact on the decision-making process. I wanted to work as hard for them as they did for me and the community that we served. My goal was to always hire someone smarter than me.
Marlowe is currently the District 22 County Commissioner, serving on the budget, education, development and tourism, public works, steering and animal control committees.
He said he would like to run for a seat on the Wilson County Schools board of education.
“I would like to continue to play a part in our school system and being on the school board would be great,” he said. “We will just have to see what develops in the future.”
In order to be placed on the ballot as a school board candidate, he would have to resign his county commission seat.
“With everything that is going on, now is not a good time for me to do that,” he said.
After he retires, Marlowe said he will finish working on an old house that he and his wife, Sheila, purchased a few years ago. He added that they want to sell it so they can find a “smaller, one-level place to live. I’ll also continue to work on a couple of car projects I’ve involved myself in.
“After that, who knows? I can see myself involved in some type of local part-time service-minded position, something to keep me busy. You more than likely will not see me fishing or golfing. Maybe at the gun range or at a car show.”