A two-time champion martial arts professional has set up shop in Mt. Juliet for youngsters to explore the discipline.
Josh Smith has competed in many major venues in the martial arts world, winning North American Sport Karate Association championships in 2014 and 2015. His dad was a martial arts instructor and police officer.
Between 2010 and 2015, Smith said he entered about competitions 30 each year. A heavyweight black belt was the prize.
“I started martial arts when I was little,” said Smith, the owner of Premier Martial Arts. “Probably around six or seven years old. My first tournament I had to compete against girls.”
Today, he teaches many young boys and girls the sport. He said he is a passionate instructor and loves demonstrating to kids an enjoyment for martial arts.
“Martial arts classes benefit growing children far beyond the dojo and in many real-world scenarios,” said Smith, who also served four years in the Marines. “Our structured classes are meant to help develop coordination, physical fitness, mental strength as well as gain valuable social skills. Through positive reinforcement, we can bring out the best in your children to help them succeed in life.”
While he still has his founding center in Paducah, Ky., Smith and his family moved to Kelsey Glen in Mt. Juliet last July to offer his classes to the area.
Now, he’s got his sights to open a permanent location near Publix on N. Mt. Juliet Road by April 1. He currently operates from a building a few hundred yards down the road.
The new place is 1,450 square feet and he will offer karate, martial arts and kickboxing for participants 3 years and older.
“We do self-defense, fitness and have a fun atmosphere,” Smith said.
His temporary setup in Mt. Juliet already has 83 members.
“The kids’ class is 30 minutes, with punches, kicks, drills and basic fundamentals,” Smith said.
It’s a one-stop shop of martial arts instruction with sparring and wrestling.
Heather Langston, the mother of one of Smith’s students, said her son’s life was changed going to Smith’s martial arts classes in Kentucky. Those are the same classes he plans to teach in Mt. Juliet.
She said her son was small and often the target of bullies so his mom wanted to build his confidence. He now participates in many sports, including travel team soccer.
Aiden Langston, now 15, started training with Smith four years ago.
“My shy little boy went to Josh’s class and I was blown away,” said Heather, who eventually became a martial arts instructor. “He gained such confidence. He changed. Martial arts taught him respect.
“Josh Smith is one of the kindest men you will ever meet. His heart and his passion. He’s a former Marine. A world martial artist. And we get him to teach our kids.”
PREMIER MARTIAL ARTS
Owner: Josh Smith
Temporary address: 11324 Lebanon Rd., Mt. Juliet
Permanent address coming soon: 11229 Lebanon Rd., Mt. Juliet
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 1-9 p.m.
Contact: (629) 200-9717 or Facebook page