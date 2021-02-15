Today

Freezing rain this morning will change to a wintry mix in the afternoon. Some icing possible. High near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. High 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.