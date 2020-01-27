“We are a blessed, proud, prosperous and thankful city,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin told a crowd of attendees at the State of the City address held at Rutland Place last Wednesday.
Martin gave the address this year. Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty said he was out of town on vacation and did not want to delay the speech.
Martin gave a general rundown of the 2019 progress in city departments. However, the overriding tone was a pep talk about his well-known general philosophy of combining not only efficiency and progress, but also the necessity of unity, support, inclusion and the need for civility to make Mt. Juliet a great city.
“In this day and time, the willingness to be civil, cordial, compassionate, caring, loving and forgiving has never been more vital,” Martin said.
Martin said both the police and fire departments hired new officers last year, as well as added a community service program.
He said there were steps taken to build a fire station on Highway 70 at Greenhill Road and that the city moved the salt shed and city work yard to Clemmons Road.
Martin said that the number of new business licenses issued for 2019 was 324. Some major new businesses that landed in Mt. Juliet last year were Amazon, At Home and Music City Honda.
Public works had a busy 2019 with 19 active projects in this current fiscal budget, Martin said.
One is the Town Center Trail greenway along West Division Street, with $2.5 million in construction costs. Work is scheduled to be completed by this summer. Other public works projects include sidewalks next to both Belinda Parkway ($1.4 million cost) and Woodridge Place subdivision ($600,000 cost). Both sidewalk projects are scheduled to be completed in the spring.
“There are as many as six more construction projects slated to begin this year,” Martin said.
According to Martin, 2019 saw a record number of single-family home permits issued at 620. The previous one-year high was 563 in 2007.
The finance department reported sales tax revenue was up 5 percent over the prior year.