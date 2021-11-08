Masks will now be optional for Wilson County Schools students, after a decision by WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell and vote by the school board at their meeting last Wednesday.
Luttrell spoke about the recent bill passed by the Tennessee General Assembly, which Gov. Bill Lee may sign this week. According to the legislation, a district or county can’t have mask mandates until COVID-positive numbers reach 1,000 people per 100,000 people in the county.
“As I’ve made my decisions through this process, I continue to look at local data,” Luttrell said. “Today we had eight student cases and yesterday, we had four positive student cases. Based on that, and everything of where we’re at, I’m going to recommend we relieve the mask mandate, and we relieve the quarantine. I think we need to get some language that our COVID policy will adhere to state law.”
Previously, parents of WCS students could file a waiver with the district allowing the student to opt-out of being required to wear a mask.
According to the COVID dashboard on the WCS website, which lists the numbers as of Oct. 29, there were 27 student positive cases and 155 contact traced. There were five staff members with positive cases and one contact traced.
Board member Carrie Pfeiffer said that she us “very disappointed in the state legislature for passing this and taking that away from you as the director and the local board to make that decision, by setting a metric so high that it could be to the detriment in keeping our kids in school. What it’s always been about is what’s necessary in keeping our kids in school. I’m not in disagreement with this motion as it stands, and I think everybody knows I’ve had the strongest feelings about the need for masking.”
She said that she would hope teachers help students properly wear masks if the parent wishes for the student to do so.
“I think that is the case and it’s one more thing for teachers to do, but I think it’s important that we do that,” she said.
The board voted 5-2 to make the masks optional, with Kimberly McGee and Bill Robinson voting “no.”
A second vote amended the WCS policy which says that in the event of a pandemic, a person who has been in close contact with a person with the disease, can be excluded from the school or assigned to an alternative setting for the safety of others. The final vote was 6-1 with Robinson voting “no.”
WCS Finance Director Michael Smith said that WCS has received the building permits for the reconstruction of Stoners Creek Elementary. He said that the district and architect are working on the blueprint for West Wilson Middle. He added that the bid for the project will be let in January, as planned.
WCS has not yet found a place to put a playground at SCES and WWMS. The sports fields have been reopened for students.
Luttrell said that the state is eliminating the Basic Education Program, which determines state funding for each district, and it plans to develop a new funding formula.
“I don’t think any of us knows where that’s going to land yet. I’ve had several people reach out to me for my opinion,” he said. “My opinion is pretty to the point. Unless we are increasing state funding for public education, there will be winners and losers. In a report I looked at last week, (the state of Tennessee) currently ranks 46th out of 50 (states in state funding). Unless that pie gets bigger, there’s going to be some schools lose, some students lose, come communities lose, but there will be some that will win.
Videos of town hall discussions about the funding reorganization can be seen at the Tennessee Department of Education website (https://tinyurl.com/3vpsrzk2.