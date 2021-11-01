After hours of deliberation, the Tennessee Legislature passed a 21-page omnibus COVID-19 bill that addressed mask mandates in schools and businesses early last Saturday morning to close its special session.
The final bill said government entities cannot force private businesses to institute a mask mandate or COVID-19 vaccination mandate, and private businesses cannot take action against an employee for not receiving the vaccine and cannot compel an employee or visitor to show proof of vaccination.
Gov Bill Lee will have 10 days, excluding Sundays, to sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature.
“This is a reckless way to legislate” Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, said about the 1 a.m. vote on the measures. Yarbro was part of the Senate conference committee.
The bill allows an opt-out for music venues to allow for proof of vaccination instead of a negative COVID-19 test for admission.
The bill prevents government entities from requiring masks.
“We just passed the Covid protection bill in the House and Senate,” said Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, who was part of the House conference committee. “Huge win for the people of Tennessee. Since it is almost 2:30am EST, I’ll provide an update in a few hours.”
Impact on schools
Schools would need to go through an intricate process to require masks and only on a school-by-school basis, not district-wide.
A principal would need to request the action, and the state would need to have a health emergency declared along with a rolling 14-day average of 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents. In that case, a school could institute a 14-day mask mandate and would be required to provide children ages 12 or older with an N95 mask, along with “age-appropriate” masks for children younger than 12.
The bill also allows those who leave a job because of a COVID-19 vaccination mandate to be eligible for unemployment benefits.
The state’s commissioner of health becomes the sole authority on quarantine guidelines, and minors must have parental approval to be given the vaccine.
“A local health entity or official, mayor, governmental entity, or school does not have the authority to quarantine a person or private business for purposes of COVID-19,” the bill states.
The bill also limits what the state will do to enforce any federal COVID-19 guidelines.
“Except for emergency rules already in effect and until the emergency rule expires, personnel or property of this state, or any governmental entity of this state, shall not be allocated for the implementation, regulation, or enforcement of any federal law, executive order, rule, or regulation that mandates the administration of a COVID-19 countermeasure,” the bill read.
That part of the regulation does not apply to any private business, government entity, school or employer that provides the comptroller with notice that compliance would impact its federal funding.