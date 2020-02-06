Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.