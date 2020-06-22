Michelle Eva said she is excited to combine her two salons in Hermitage and move to Mt. Juliet to showcase as an anchor tenant at a rebuilt strip mall on Lebanon Road.
The lot on Lebanon Road remained empty after the former strip mall there was struck by lightning and burned down in May 2016. The lot is adjacent to an O’Reilly Auto Parts store and a Wilson Bank & Trust branch about a quarter-mile east of Nonaville Road.
Eva said the new strip mall will be about 15,000 square feet with her anchor space using about 5,521 square feet, leaving room for up to five more tenants. She will combine her Michelle’s Salon & Media Spa with her Indulgence Salon and Medi Spa to create a “mega” beauty retreat. The scheduled opening date is sometime in November this year.
Some of the services planned include eyelashes, manicures, pedicures, extensions, highlights, eyebrows, massage therapy and Botox.
“I’ve been in the business for 25 years,” she said. “I’ve owned five salons.”
Eva lives in Wilson County and said she admires the way it maintains and supports its businesses.
“Wilson County is on point,” she said. “My husband is a retired Metro police officer and we admire the way things are handled in Wilson County.”
She said there will be about 25 professionals providing services at the salon.
“It’s modern, upscale and sterile,” she said. “This is so exciting for me; it is surreal to combine my two salons. It’s bittersweet to close Michele’s and I will miss my current neighbors and it was my home. I have memories of my daughter growing up in the salon.”
Her daughter is scheduled to make her a grandma in September and has worked many years at the salon. She plans to move to the new Mt. Juliet location as well.
With COVID-19 restrictions, Eva shut down both salons for a while. But she’s persevered through this transition and can’t wait to have her current clients follow her to Mt. Juliet, and gain many more.
“I have faith in God,” she said. “It helps me wrap my head around it. I’ve watched my girls (stylists) suffer. We’ve made sure they’ve had some income. I’m excited about this new, unique opportunity for all of us.”