Blue was Rowan Ace Frensley’s favorite color and he loved to display the thumbs up sign. He would have turned 8 years old on Sept. 25.
The Mt. Juliet boy died in an accident at the end of the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade last year when he fell off a float.
On the lawn in front of Planet Playground (one of Rowan Ace’s favorite places to play) at Charlie Daniels Park, more than 125 community members, friends and family members attended a memorial ceremony to dedicate a dark blue metal bench in honor of the boy last Wednesday under a brilliant blue sky.
Family friend Janice Becker organized the effort to pay homage to Rowan Ace in “a happy place where people can see his face.”
Donations helped to pay for the bench that has a large picture of Rowan Ace with his thumbs up, emblazoned on the backrest that’s painted his favorite color. On the other end is an image of a scout symbol; a nod to the boy’s Cub Scout Pack 912. More than a dozen of the Pack’s members attended the ceremony.
Rowan’s mom, Jana Frensley, his dad, Art, as well has a dozen others at the tribute wore dark T-shirts with the lettering, “Let It Be … In Loving Memory of Rowan Ace Frensley.”
“He loved the Beatles,” Jana said. “ ’Let It Be’ was his favorite song.”
Rowan Ace’s brother, Hudson, a Mt. Juliet Middle School student, stood close to his parents as his brother was remembered.
With gleeful laughs, shouts and children’s voices in the background during the ceremony, Jana Frensley said the sound of happy children did not make her sad, but rather the opposite.
“I am at peace,” she said. “This is a beautiful tribute to our son. A lot of love and caring went into this. I know if Rowan Ace were here right now, he would right in the middle of all those kids.”
She said that the weekend before the bench dedication day the family had a Celebration of Life for Rowan Ace on his birthday. She said that day gave her peace.
Jana Frensley stood in front of the bench and tried hard to compose herself as she looked at those gathered in support.
“We hear the kids in the background,” she said. “He’d be here if he could – to spread his love.”
Jana Frensley said the bench was carefully designed and “stunning.”
“It matches the park,” she said. “Others can share and sit on it.”
Becker stood close to her friend.
“Thank you, Charlie Daniels Park for giving us such a beautiful place to place the bench,” she said. “We’ve been working on this since February and things like COVID slowed things down. It’s very fitting this dedication happened in Rowan’s birthday week.”
There is a scholarship fund set up in Rowan Ace’s name at Wilson Bank & Trust and the proceeds will go toward Cub Scout Pack 912.