Fewer than 1% of all law enforcement officers in the U.S. ever get the chance to train at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va. To train there as a high school student is probably rarer, but that hasn’t stopped Mt. Juliet High School junior Kaitlyn Stake.
Stake, who plans to enter the military after high school, was recently selected as the Tennessee representative to attend the academy by the Tennessee Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates. She is attending this year’s Youth Leadership Program this month.
Stake has a 4.438 GPA, is captain of her club soccer team, the junior captain of her high school soccer team, a Cadet Sergeant in the Marine JROTC at MJHS and was the vice president of her sophomore class. She is also the community engagement coordinator for the Criminal Justice Club.
Stake is hoping to enroll at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., after high school. Now, she said, she can imagine herself going into the FBI after she retires from the Air Force.
MJHS Criminal Justice Club instructor Tyrone White introduced Stake to the FBI program, encouraging her to apply.
“She was one of our exceptional criminal justice students,” White said. “Our program is only in our second year, so this is quite a distinction for the program.”
The representative is chosen by law enforcement officials, FBI members and others across Tennessee before being approved by the Washington office, White said.
Stake did not set out to learn about law enforcement. She said the only reason she “was put” in the criminal justice class is that she dropped Advanced Placement Spanish and needed to take another class.
“It was the best possible thing that could have happened,” she said. “It worked out great. I loved that class. I never knew what we were going into in that class. In math, you know what will happen every day. But there are so many different activities in criminal justice.”
Stake said that she learned about the training program in class and researched it later that day.
“I didn’t think it was for me,” she said. “Then I saw the kids on the front page. I was fascinated. I wanted to try it. It took two days to work up the nerve and tell my mom that I wanted to do this. It went from there.”
The application process alone was a lot of work, she said, noting she had to write an essay about what leadership means to her. There was a lot of preparation by White, and School Resource Officers J.P Tuggle and Eric Gray.
She had to undergo a physical and her doctor had to approve her ability to train at the academy. There were more forms to fill out and then an interview.
“We did lots of prep for the interview,” Stake said. “I practiced in front of my classmates (who asked random questions for her to answer).”
There was an FBI background check for her and her parents as well.
Her information was submitted to the FBI for their approval. At the end of April, she received the news that she had been selected for the program.
White said that because students whose family members are current or retired FBI personnel receive 10 points on their application up front, “she had to essentially register perfect.”
Stake said when she received the call about her spot in the program, “I cried for 45 minutes. I called (White). It was a moment of ‘we did it.’ It was surreal.”
To train for the FBI program, Stake did some running, talking with graduates of the program and learning about firearms on the gun range.
“I didn’t want to be there and not know how to pick up a gun,” White said. “Most of these kids have grown up in the environment. I didn’t want her to be a fish out of water.”
Stake will give presentations to groups when she returns, including the MJHS student body and the Criminal Justice Club. She’s already spoken at an FBI conference in Florida and to law enforcement officials across the state.
“(White) spent countless hours and months helping her with the academy program,” Stake’s mother, Karen, said. “For some reason, he saw something in her. It is really exciting and humbling. He just picked her out and gave her the courage, encouragement and has been in her corner. He spent hours on Zoom calls, practicing with her and guiding her. He’s her guardian angel. He sees something in her.”