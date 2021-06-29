Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.