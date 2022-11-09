DeKalb County resident and political newcomer Michael Hale will be the first elected official representing State House District 40 in Wilson County after his victory over Tom Cook.

Hale, a Republican, collected 680 votes in Wilson County and 14,866 votes across the five counties that represent the district - DeKalb, Jackson, Smith, Cannon and Wilson. Democratic candidate Cook collected 138 votes in Wilson County and 2,958 across the district.