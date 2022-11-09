DeKalb County resident and political newcomer Michael Hale will be the first elected official representing State House District 40 in Wilson County after his victory over Tom Cook.
Hale, a Republican, collected 680 votes in Wilson County and 14,866 votes across the five counties that represent the district - DeKalb, Jackson, Smith, Cannon and Wilson. Democratic candidate Cook collected 138 votes in Wilson County and 2,958 across the district.
The Nov. 8 election was the first one with District 40 representing a sliver of the northeast portion of Wilson County, primarily the Tuckers Crossroads region, after redistricting following the 2020 Census. The redistricting gave Wilson County a third seat in the state house.
Hale said although his number of Wilson County constituents is well below his other counties, he would not slight their representation.
“I don’t want them to think they’re kind of forgotten about or not included. I want those people to know they matter just as much whether they’re in Cannon, DeKalb, Smith or Jackson, and that part of Wilson County is just as important to me,” Hale said.
Hale has owned the DeKalb Funeral Chapel for more than 20 years and has been married to his wife, Tara, for more than 25 years.
Other Wilson County state legislators were unopposed in their races.
Mark Pody received 32,215 of his 39,340 votes in Wilson County for the State Senate District 17 seat. District 17 now includes a portion of Davidson County following redistricting.
Lebanon representative Clark Boyd received 16,012 votes for the House District 46 seat. Mt. Juliet representative Susan Lynn received 15,893 votes for the House District 57 seat. Both seats solely represent Wilson County.
Rep. John Rose, a Republican, defeated challenger Randal Cooper to keep the Congressional seat in the 6th District.
Rose’s district changed during redistricting last spring, adding a piece of Davidson County and losing the western part of Wilson County.
Rose defeated Cooper by a margin of more than 32 percentage points, earning 66.3% of the vote. Rose was first elected to Congress in 2018.