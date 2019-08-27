Belinda City resident Jennifer Milele was sworn in Monday to the District 4 city commission seat.
Mt. Juliet City Judge Carolyn Dyer Christoffersen swore in Milele prior to the regular city commission meeting in city chambers. The seat will be on the ballot in November 2020. Milele already said she plans to run for the seat at that time.
Brian Abston vacated the seat on May 24 because he moved out of the district. The district did not have representation for nearly three months while sitting commissioners disagreed whom to appoint for the term’s remainder. Milele was selected earlier this month.
“It was exciting to take part in my first meeting,” said Milele, a long time graphic artist.
The meeting was short although there was much discussion about the soon to be started development Hibbett Station on Clemmons Road.
Commissioners approved the Hibbett Station preliminary master development plan and rezone 4-1 (Mayor Ed Hagerty voting no). It will have 60 single-family townhomes and a 1,600-square-foot amenity center. Commissioners also voted to prohibit parking on the streets in the development.