Army Sgt. Ethan LaBerge and his wife, Arin, were told during last Saturday night’s “Grand Ole Opry” broadcast that they will be receiving a mortgage-free home in Mt. Juliet.
“Grand Ole Opry” member and Army veteran Craig Morgan told the LaBerges about the house to be built in Nichols Vale. The home construction is scheduled to begin later this month with a groundbreaking ceremony. A Notes of Love ceremony is scheduled to take place at the end of the year.
Morgan worked on the project with Operation FINALLY HOME, Beazer Homes and Ashlar Development.
According to a news release, Ethan LaBerge and his family thought they were at the Opry as part of a recognition series for Purple Heart recipients. Following his performance, Morgan paused to address the LaBerge family.
“U.S. Army Sergeant Ethan LaBerge and Arin, we thank you for your service to our country,” he said. “While you’re here because you’re a Purple Heart recipient, you’re also here so we can share some exciting news. Thanks to Beazer Homes, Ashlar Development and Operation FINALLY HOME, you are receiving a mortgage-free home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.”
Representatives from the organizations, including Operation FINALLY HOME founder Dan Wallrath, presented the LaBerges with a symbolic key to their new home.
Ethan LaBerge was deployed twice to Afghanistan during his five years of service. He suffered a concussion, many broken bones and head-to-toe shrapnel wounds when a civilian detonated a suicide vest about 10 feet from him. He has undergone 11 surgeries and still struggles with memory loss, intense pain and cognitive challenges.
Arin LaBerge is also an Army veteran. They have a young daughter and an infant son. They enjoy going to the zoo and the park.
Operation FINALLY HOME is based in Texas and was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/non-profit organization to provide homes and home modifications to America’s veterans, first responders and their widows of the fallen.