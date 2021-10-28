Cumberland graduate Millard Vaughan Oakley, 91, and his wife, J.J., have committed a $5 million donation to Cumberland University, the largest single gift in the school’s 180-year history.
The donation will be used to name the School of Humanities, Education and the Arts, fund an expansion to the entrance of the Memorial Hall building and to fund other needs of the school.
Oakley, who acquired and operated a shoeshine stand at age 15 in his hometown of Livingston to pay for his room, board and tuition at Cumberland, says the University provided for him a very good education but it also opened doors of opportunity and created valued and lasting relationships.
Oakley is a 1951 graduate of the Cumberland University Law School and practiced law in Livingston from 1953 to 1971. He served as General Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Select Committee on Small Business from 1971-1973 and served as Insurance Commissioner for the State of Tennessee from 1975-1979.
Since 1980, Oakley has been engaged in business investments and real estate ventures. J.J. Oakley holds a bachelor’s of science in nursing from West Virginia University and both a masters of nursing and a law degree from the University of Tennessee. The couple married in 1986 and reside in Overton County, Tennessee.
“I am honored to be in a position to give back to Cumberland University,” Millard Oakley said in a news release. “Cumberland provided me with a sound education and made it possible for me to develop lasting and impactful relationships. My wife, J.J., and I believe in the importance of higher education, and are grateful to be able to give back to future generations of Cumberland students.”
The School of Humanities, Education and the Arts is the last of Cumberland’s three schools to be named by a donor. Cumberland’s Labry School of Science, Technology and Business was named in 2002 by Edward Labry and the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions was named in 1991 by Jeanette C. Rudy.
“We are so very proud of Millard Oakley, his accomplishments as an attorney, businessman, entrepreneur, and public servant and honored to list him as a graduate of our university,” Cumberland University President Dr. Paul C. Stumb said in a news release. “We are most appreciative of this truly transformative gift to which he and J.J. have committed.
“Millard has told me that we should put more into society than we take out, and that is exactly how he lives his life. Thanks to this generous gift from Millard and J.J., our largest school, the School of Humanities, Education and the Arts will be named the Millard and J.J. Oakley School of Humanities, Education and the Arts and improve the educational experience for generations to come.”