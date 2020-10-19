In what Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty declared a “game changer” project, city officials last week celebrated the ribbon cutting of the Town Center Greenway – touted as a major puzzle piece of Mt. Juliet’s eventual 25-mile green connector throughout the city.
This particular greenway is the second phase of a $2.3 million, 2.5-mile long project and runs from the Mt. Juliet train station to South Greenhill Road. It runs parallel to West Division Street, by Eagle Park and the Nashville and Eastern Railroad line, according to Mt. Juliet Deputy Public Works Director Andy Barlow.
“This project was envisioned in 2002,” Hagerty said. “I am not exaggerating, it was 2019 to finally break ground. Many of our greenways are for exercise, this one will be used for current transportation services to get from one point to another and will eventually connect everything in Mt. Juliet.”
The project is paid for by grant funding through the Greater Nashville Regional Council, as well as the Tennessee Department of Transportation, with a 20 percent match from the city of Mt. Juliet, according to Barlow.
This greenway is a 10-foot wide paved path for cyclists, runners, walkers and strollers, Barlow said. “We see individuals and families using the trail for recreation, exercise, and also to expand the availability for non-motorized commuting to the Music City Star station.”
Barlow said as a city resident, he is, “Personally very proud to see us investing in greenways and active living.”
Barlow said his department applied for grants for Phase 3 last Friday.
“It will extend the greenway west from S. Greenhill Road to Mt. Juliet Elementary School with another trailhead at that location,” he said. “We will likely not know the outcome of that application until later this year.”
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin echoed Barlow’s excitement for the greenway.
“It took us a little longer than expected,” he said. “But the wait has been worth it. I must admit I smile each time I drive by and see our wonderful residents enjoying this park and the new greenway. Seeing the little kiddos learning to ride their bikes warms my heart.”