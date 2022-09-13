The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners recently approved the appointments of voting members of the Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
BPAC was formed in 2014 and has helped secure $11 million in grant monies to be used for park and greenway, sidewalk and biking infrastructure.
City commissioners approved City Commissioner Jennifer Milele, former City Commissioner Art Giles, retired BellSouth Project Manager Mike Earle, Brenda Earle, Director of Marketing for Pearl Drums Steve Armstrong, Mark Thomas, landscape architect Alisha Eley, attorney and longtime runner Hunter Yoches, engineer Matt Richardi and Veloteers Bicycle Club of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon President Diana Vergara. Giles is the president of BPAC.
Everyone on the board are walkers, runners or cyclists. Armstrong said he was integral in the posting of posting-foot signs along the city’s streets to advise motorists of cyclists.
Some of the projects funded by grants secured by BPAC include sidewalks in Mt. Juliet and Lebanon, greenway trails in Mt. Juliet and the bridge widening over Interstate 40 in Mt. Juliet.
“When I see one of the sidewalks or greenways, we helped fund I am proud of the accomplishment and the impact these projects will have on our community,” Armstrong said. “I think everyone on the committee feels that way.”
BPAC’s next event is its 9th annual Walk, Run and Roll on Saturday, Sept. 18. Other events include the Christmas Lights Walk, the Ride Mt. Juliet in the spring, Bike Safety Month event in May and a Greenway Walk in July.