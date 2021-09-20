A Whataburger restaurant in Mt. Juliet is a done deal with a projected opening date of late 2022 as the new property owner is ready to level the site’s existing building soon to make way for the restaurant.
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission unanimously approved the final plans for the burger restaurant at the corner of Lebanon Road and N. Mt. Juliet Road. Commission members approved the plan after they were told the developers agreed to a city request to switch a proposed metal screen wall to brick or similar material to match the building.
The closed Capitol City Market and gas station currently sits on the property owned by Lineberry Developments.
Mark Lineberry said the property is about 1.36 acres. The restaurant will be 3,751 square feet. It will have a two-lane drive-through along Lebanon Road with 38 parking spaces.
The access sites are planned for a right in/right out on Lebanon Road and a right in/right out from N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Lineberry said the developers are currently obtaining demolition permits.
“We have to demo the existing building and get out the (fuel) tanks,” he said. “Demolition will begin when these go through and then we will start grading as well.”
Whataburger plans to open a Hermitage location by the end of the year and a Lebanon location next year.
“I don’t have any groundbreaking plans to share with you just yet, but you can report that the tentative opening is slated for late 2022,” Whataburger spokesperson Alexandra Ruffo said about the Mt. Juliet location.